Model Meghna Alam's bank accounts summoned

All types of bank account information belonging to the well-known model Meghna Alam have been summoned.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) sent letters to all banks requesting this information today, Monday.

In the letter, the BFIU stated that personal details or documents related to Meghna Alam—such as account opening forms, KYC (Know Your Customer) information, and transaction statements—must be submitted within seven working days from the date of the letter.