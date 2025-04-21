Model Meghna Alam's bank accounts summoned
All types of bank account information belonging to the well-known model Meghna Alam have been summoned.
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) sent letters to all banks requesting this information today, Monday.
In the letter, the BFIU stated that personal details or documents related to Meghna Alam—such as account opening forms, KYC (Know Your Customer) information, and transaction statements—must be submitted within seven working days from the date of the letter.
On the night of 9 April, Meghna Alam was detained from her residence in Bashundhara, Dhaka, by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
On 15 April, a case was filed against Meghna, Dewan Samir, and two to three unidentified individuals by Mohammad Abdul Alim, investigation officer at Dhanmondi Model police station, on charges of extortion and fraud.
According to the case statement, Meghna Alam, Dewan Samir, and the unidentified accused demanded five million dollars (approximately Tk 60 crore Bangladeshi) from a certain diplomat. However, the diplomat's name was not mentioned in the case report.
The complaint states that a secret meeting was held on 29 March at a restaurant in Dhanmondi, attended by Meghna, Samir, and several others. During the meeting, a plan was made to demand and collect five million dollars from the diplomat. The purpose of this secret meeting was allegedly to extort money through deception. It is claimed that the defendants’ actions pose a risk of damaging international relations.
Earlier, on 11 April, businessman Samir was arrested in connection with another extortion case filed at Vatara police station.