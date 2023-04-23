PM Hasina pays homage to 15 August- martyrs at Banani graveyard

PM Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August.

Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 were laid to eternal rest at the Banani graveyard after they were killed by a disgruntled section of the then Bangladesh Army.

Apart from the family of members of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, some of his close relatives were also assassinated on that day in the same way.