SDG: Commitment to go ahead together

Leave No One Behind reflects the central spirit of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Supported by UNDP-UNEP Poverty Environment Action, the countrywide 'SDG Campaign: Need for strong representation of youth and women' was organised by Prothom Alo and Prothom Alo Bondhushava.

As part of this programme, the divisional events were held at Rajshahi University TSC auditorium on 19 November, Sylhet district Shilpakala Academy on 26 November and Chattogram district Shilpakala Academy on 29 November. Also, diverse campaigns are being carried out on Prothom Alo Bonndhushava's social media platform and also over ABC Radio.