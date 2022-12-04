SDG: Commitment to go ahead together

The programmes at a division level included SDG rallies, SDG debates, children's drawing competitions, open discussions for the youth and discussion programmes with eminent persons.
Present at all the events were around 1,200 young men and women including deprived persons, persons of the third gender, youth representatives of the ethnic minority communities, disabled persons and persons from remote areas of the country.
At the event in Rajshahi, 305 representatives of 15 Bondhushava units joined, at Sylhet, 310 from 10 Bonbdhushava units, and at Chattogram, 309 from 20 Bondhushava units. Also, 70 children took part in each of the children's drawing competitions.
The campaigns by Rajshahi University Bondhushava, Sylhet Bondhushava and Chattogram Bondhushava were implemented under supervision of the Bondhushava national council.
The nationwide DG campaign was coordinated on behalf Prothom Alo by Firoz Choudhury and on behalf of UNDP by Farhana Razzak.
In continuity of the successful events at a division level, the Dhaka national rally will be held towards mid-December.