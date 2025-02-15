AL, police carried out coordinated attacks on protesters

The fact-finding report of the Office of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has unravelled the details of how the ousted Awami League government had brought down the police as well as party cadres to suppress the students and people during the July uprising. It says Awami League supporters and police carried out coordinated attacks on the protesters.

The OHCHR report was published in Geneva last Wednesday. The report states as the protests went on; the state security forces increasingly integrated armed Awami League supporters into their efforts to quell the protests. These also included members of the Awami Jubo League, which is nominally the Awami League’s youth wing but also includes many middle-aged men who engage in violence.

It said in many operations, armed Awami League supporters lined up along with the police or sheltered behind police lines, before launching attacks timed to support the police’s own efforts to violently disperse the protests.