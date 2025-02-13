UN fact-finding team report
Human rights violated even during the interim govt
The UN fact-finding team report has revealed that human rights violations have continued even under the interim government. It states that since the beginning of August, violent mobs have targeted and killed various individuals, including police officers and Awami League leaders and activists, while also carrying out serious acts of retaliation.
During this time, Hindus, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and members of the Chittagong Hill Tracts communities have also been victims of human rights violations.
Their homes were attacked and burned, and religious establishments, including shrines and temples vandalised. The authorities have failed to take effective measures to prevent these crimes and protect the victims’ human rights.
The report, released in Geneva on Wednesday, highlights these issues, stating that Bangladesh has long been caught in a cycle of impunity and retaliation. Many of those responsible for acts of retaliatory violence and the persecution of specific religious and ethnic minorities since early August appear to have enjoyed such impunity.
On 14 October last year, the government announced, “Students and the people, who contributed to the success of the mass uprising, will not face any trial, arrest, or harassment. Most of the violence occurred in self-defence and in response to strong provocations.”
However, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) asserts that those responsible for killings, sexual assaults, looting, arson in residential buildings, and ethnic, religious, and gender-based violence must be held accountable.
The report details various incidents since 5 August, including the killing of law enforcement officers, attacks and arson at police stations, the beating and killing of Awami League leaders and activists, sexual harassment and rape of women, and the looting and destruction of homes and businesses belonging to Awami League leaders and supporters.
Additionally, it documents attacks on Hindus, Ahmadiyya communities, and small ethnic groups in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, as well as the vandalism and arson of shrines and temples. Media outlets and journalists perceived to be aligned with the Awami League were also targeted.
The report notes that in early August, the previous government gradually lost control, allowing public acts of revenge, killings, and other violence to escalate. Awami League leaders, activists, police, and media figures associated with the party were among the primary targets. Before and after the protests, the Hindu community, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and indigenous groups in the Chittagong Hill Tracts faced violent attacks by mobs.
Some supporters and local leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were also involved in these attacks, though the report states that these incidents did not appear to be planned or organised by the national leadership of these parties. The leadership of both parties condemned the violence against minority communities.
The report further states that after taking power on 8 August, the interim government prioritised restoring law and order. Military personnel, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Ansar-VDP members were temporarily deployed at police stations. After a few days, police operations resumed, although law enforcement activities remained limited.
The government was unable to completely prevent retaliatory attacks and violence. In the first few days of taking office, the chief advisor of the interim government urged the public to refrain from all forms of violence and called on political parties to remain calm. He specifically condemned attacks on minority communities and urged the youth to step forward in protecting Hindus and other vulnerable groups.
The report emphasised that, in accordance with its human rights obligations, the interim government must ensure the safety of individuals at risk of severe persecution.
It must also promptly and impartially investigate attacks on Awami League supporters, police officers, and members of specific religious and ethnic minorities, adhering to due process. However, the requested information regarding measures to hold the interim government accountable in this regard has not been provided.
The government has publicly stated that at least 100 people have been arrested in connection with communal attacks on minorities. However, it is yet to release a comprehensive account of the total number of individuals arrested for retaliatory violence against Awami League supporters or police officers.
The report also noted that the interim government has initiated efforts to bring to justice those responsible for serious human rights violations committed during the previous administration. Cases have been filed against senior officials in both regular courts and the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).
However, these efforts are being hindered by longstanding structural weaknesses within law enforcement agencies and the judiciary. The report also highlights allegations of police misconduct, including claims that officers have been ineffective in handling mass cases.
According to police data, as many as 98,137 individuals have been charged in 1,181 cases. Among them, 25,033 are political leaders - an average of 21 political leaders per case - while a total of 84 individuals have been accused.
The large-scale nature of these cases suggests that many people who were not directly involved in any crimes have either been arrested or remain under investigation.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has emphasised the need for due process and fairness in prosecuting those responsible for serious violence. It stressed that trials must be impartial and based on credible evidence, without being influenced by the political identity of the accused or any external pressure.
The report urged the interim government to conduct prompt and independent investigations into crimes committed against Awami League leaders and activists, police officers, and religious and ethnic minorities.
It called for the prosecution of identified perpetrators and emphasised the need for a coordinated effort to establish accountability. Breaking the cycle of impunity and retaliation is crucial for long-term stability and justice.