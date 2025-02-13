Human rights violated even during the interim govt

The UN fact-finding team report has revealed that human rights violations have continued even under the interim government. It states that since the beginning of August, violent mobs have targeted and killed various individuals, including police officers and Awami League leaders and activists, while also carrying out serious acts of retaliation.

During this time, Hindus, Ahmadiyya Muslims, and members of the Chittagong Hill Tracts communities have also been victims of human rights violations.

Their homes were attacked and burned, and religious establishments, including shrines and temples vandalised. The authorities have failed to take effective measures to prevent these crimes and protect the victims’ human rights.

The report, released in Geneva on Wednesday, highlights these issues, stating that Bangladesh has long been caught in a cycle of impunity and retaliation. Many of those responsible for acts of retaliatory violence and the persecution of specific religious and ethnic minorities since early August appear to have enjoyed such impunity.