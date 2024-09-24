708 in the draft list of martyrs of mass uprising
The health ministry has published a draft list of martyrs of the people-student mass uprising that ousted the Awami League government. The draft list was published on the websites of the Health Services Division and Directorate General of Health Services Tuesday evening. There are names of 708 people on the list.
The health ministry disclosed the publication of the list in a public notification today. It said the draft list will be available on the websites of the Health Services division (www.hsd.gov.bd) and DGHS (www.dghs.gov.bd).
The list will be open to the public for corrections and additions till 6 October. The ministry has urged the families of the martyrs or their representatives to verify the relevant data on the list to complete the process.
The ministry also has requested the people who have any suggestion or any new information to add to the list to contact the hospitals concerned where the victim received treatment or any nearby government hospital.
The ministry has cited a few steps for making corrections. First, the family members of the martyrs or their representatives will have to register by submitting copies of their national ID cards, birth certificate or mobile number.
After registration, the person will have to download and print the data given on the list and fill up the blank options. After that the person will have to go to the nearby government hospitals where the person in charge will submit the form of newly added information and update those online. After that the person-in-charge of this at the hospital will check the website to verify whether the information was added properly or not.
However, the ministry has requested the family members to contact the deputy commissioner (DC) or upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) concerned or the upazila health and family planning officer with proper evidence in case of any name missing from the list.