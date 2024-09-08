Steps to be taken to bring back Hasina to stand trial: ICT chief prosecutor

He further said the accused, no matter what their ranks were, how powerful they were, would be treated equally when they would stand inside the dock at the courtroom.

“All are equal before the law. We would deal with the accused according to the gravity of their crimes. So, it does not matter whether he or she was the prime minister, the IGP or any powerful minister, they would get equal treatment. We have no doubt whatsoever, there would be no injustice against them, there would be no exemption as well,” he added.

Replying to a question on what would be their first duty, Tajul said they would try their best to stop the possible perpetrators and accused from fleeing the country. “If an accused manages to flee the country, it becomes very hard to stand him to trial.”