Steps to be taken to bring back Hasina to stand trial: ICT chief prosecutor
Newly appointed chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) advocate Md. Tajul Islam Sunday said necessary steps will be taken to bring ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina back to the country to stand trial over alleged crimes against humanity and genocide during the recent movement of Students Against Discrimination in the country.
“As she (Sheikh Hasina) is considered to be the main perpetrator and she has fled the country. We would initiate the legal process to bring her back. The extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India was signed in 2013, during the tenure of her government. As we guess that she would be the main accused and she was made accused in most of the cases filed over the genocide that took place in Bangladesh recently, we would try to make her stand trial after bringing her back to the country,” Tajul said in his initial reaction after becoming ICT chief prosecutor.
He further said the accused, no matter what their ranks were, how powerful they were, would be treated equally when they would stand inside the dock at the courtroom.
“All are equal before the law. We would deal with the accused according to the gravity of their crimes. So, it does not matter whether he or she was the prime minister, the IGP or any powerful minister, they would get equal treatment. We have no doubt whatsoever, there would be no injustice against them, there would be no exemption as well,” he added.
Replying to a question on what would be their first duty, Tajul said they would try their best to stop the possible perpetrators and accused from fleeing the country. “If an accused manages to flee the country, it becomes very hard to stand him to trial.”
“We would send letters to all the law enforcing agencies through the ICT investigation body in this regard,” he further said.
Tajul Islam added that they have received many complaints already and sounded positive to find out the people involved with the genocide and crimes against humanity.
“We would file charges against those accused soon so that they cannot flee the country. We would try to arrest them and bring them under the law,” he said.
Responding to a question on the necessity of reforming the tribunal’s laws, Tajul said they would sit with the government and make a decision after discussion.