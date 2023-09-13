Bangladesh

6 Bangladeshis killed in Libya storm, floods

This image grab from footage published on social networks by Libyan al-Masar television channel on 13 September shows an aerial view of a extensive damage in the wake of floods after the Mediterranean storm "Daniel" hit Libya's eastern city of Derna.
Photo: AFP

At least six Bangladeshis have been killed in Libya after storm Daniel and subsequent floods hit Derna city in eastern Libya.

Besides, a number of Bangladeshis remain missing in the port city, Bangladesh embassy in Libya in its Facebook page disclosed this.

The embassy said identities of four among six deceased people have been found. They are: Shahin and Sujon, residents of Rajbari and Mamun and Shihab from Narayanganj.

It is feared that a number of Bangladeshis living in Derna are still missing.

