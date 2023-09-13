6 Bangladeshis killed in Libya storm, floods

At least six Bangladeshis have been killed in Libya after storm Daniel and subsequent floods hit Derna city in eastern Libya.

Besides, a number of Bangladeshis remain missing in the port city, Bangladesh embassy in Libya in its Facebook page disclosed this.

The embassy said identities of four among six deceased people have been found. They are: Shahin and Sujon, residents of Rajbari and Mamun and Shihab from Narayanganj.

It is feared that a number of Bangladeshis living in Derna are still missing.