OIC draws $1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case

An OIC fund raising campaign for The Gambia to support its legal battle seeking redressal of Rohingya genocide in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has drawn US$1.2 million so far while the West African nation said it urgently needed $5million to pay the lawyers, reports BSS.

Officials at the general secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the grouping of 57 countries having large Muslim populations, said Bangladesh appeared to be the largest contributor to the fund donating half a million dollar of the US$ $1.2 million.

They said Saudi Arabia disbursed US$300,000, Turkey, Nigeria and Malaysia each deposited $100,000 while the remaining $100,000 came from Islamic Solidarity Fund, a special OIC fund.

The Gambia, on the other hand, said it immediately needed $5 million to pay a Washington-based law firm, which it engaged in the ICJ to fight the battle.

“We need $5 million right now to pay our international lawyers and support staffs,” Gambia’s justice minister Dawda A Jallow told BSS on the sidelines of a OIC foreign ministers conference (CFM) last week in Niger.