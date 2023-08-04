Saline crisis looms large as number of dengue patients soars

There is a shortage of intravenous saline in the market. The demand for intravenous saline has soared as the number of dengue patients is rising. However, the supply is not enough as compared to demand. This crisis of saline came to the fore while speaking to concerned government officials, physicians and employees of medicine stores.

Physicians usually prescribe intravenous saline for dehydration, diarrhoea or cholera and to keep blood pressure stable sometimes. The demand of saline rises when there is a sudden outbreak of cholera or diarrhoea. Dengue patients also need saline on a regular basis.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Professor Salahuddin Shah of the haematology department of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said that the water content of the blood reduces rapidly in dengue patients, which increases blood concentration and reduces blood pressure. The patients are given saline to maintain blood fluidity and to keep the blood pressure stable, he added.