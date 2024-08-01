PM again seeks cooperation from UN, others to probe violence
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said the nation had witnessed savagery of militancy in guise of anti-quota movement, reiterating her vow that there would be no room for militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh.
"There would be no room for militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh. Their main strength Jamaat-e-Islam and Shibir will be banned under section 18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009," she said.
The prime minister once again sought cooperation from the United Nations (UN) and other countries through their expertise to probe into every incident during the countrywide mayhem to expose the perpetrators to justice.
She made the remarks as the chief guest at a voluntary blood donation programme and discussion and doa mahfil at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the city's Farmgate area.
Bangladesh Krishak League (BKL) organised the programme ahead of the National Mourning Day to be observed on 15 August.
Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League (AL), alerted the countrymen that Jamaat and Shibir will go to underground and continue their destructive acts after being banned.
"We all in unison have to face them. Everyone will have to be remained alert to this end and I seek cooperation from the countrymen," she said.
The prime minister said she knew attempts on her life may come time and again like the previous occasions.
"But, I don't care. Allah has given the life and he will also take it away. I will do everything whatever required for the welfare of the people," she said.
Referring to the deaths of many people and destruction of public properties in the recent violence, she said, "The militants have shown their vicious teeth in guise of quota movement."
The prime minister said she knew the pain of losing near and dear ones as she lost everything on 15 August in 1975.
"So, I want investigation into every single thing (of the mayhem) to find out who are behind those and how and what incidents have taken place," she said.
She also said her government has formed a one-member judicial probe commission to investigate into deaths of six persons in the recent violence.
Later, the commission was extended to three members with expanding its periphery as a larger number of incidents taken place after formation of it, she added.
Sheikh Hasina also called on the UN to send their experts to probe into every matter.
"If any country wants, they can also send experts. I want fair investigation into the matters. Punishment will have to be taken against those who are responsible for that," she said.
The prime minister said they will not tolerate anymore the destruction of the properties they built and playing ducks and drakes with the fate of the countrymen.
The countrywide mayhem was carried out to tarnish the image of Bangladesh abroad, she also said.
AL's advisory council member Yusuf Hossain Humayun, and agriculture and cooperative affairs secretary Faridur Nahar Laily, among others, spoke on the occasion.
BKL president Samir Chanda presided over the event moderated by general secretary Umme Kulsum Smriti.
At the outset of the programme, one-minute silence was observed as a mark of showing glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 15 August, 1975.
A milad and doa mahfil was held at the end of the programme to seek eternal peace of the departed souls of the 15 August, 1975 martyrs and the deceased who lost lives in the recent violence.
Sheikh Hasina said the militants from around Dhaka carried out killings one the one hand and one the other hand, launched destruction of the public establishments built for welfare of the people.
She said the militants damaged and torched BTV Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, BTRC Bhaban, metrorail, toll plazas of expressway and Hanif Flyover, Covid-19 hospital, a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, and many other establishments.
The violence claimed lives of many people of different professions that include policemen and journalists, she said, adding the militants even hanged police and an AL activist after they killed them.
She continued that the perpetrators even conducted searches for the police and AL leaders and activists to attack them during the widespread mayhem.
"What kind of movement it was?" she questioned, added, "Who will shoulder the responsibilities of the deaths?"
The prime minister came down heavily for continuing the movement though all the demands are met.
"What logic is there to continue the movement when cent percent demands are met? Why the movement continues and in whose interest?" she said.
The prime minister said now some intellectuals are supporting the movement.
She questioned they extended support for what as militant and terrorists acts were carried out centering the quota movement from which none, including police, RAB, journalists and commoners, was spared.
The prime minister said he had earlier alerted the guardians and teachers in her televised speech to the nation on 17 July that there had been risk of lives of their children.
She continued she requested them not allow their children to go out of house sensing the danger.
"Because, I know what the militants and terrorists can do," she said.
The prime minister called upon the AL leaders and activists to stay beside the people during the month of mourning alongside observing it.
"Let's take a pledge to materialise the ideal of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on which he had liberated the country," she said.