PM again seeks cooperation from UN, others to probe violence

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said the nation had witnessed savagery of militancy in guise of anti-quota movement, reiterating her vow that there would be no room for militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh.

"There would be no room for militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh. Their main strength Jamaat-e-Islam and Shibir will be banned under section 18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009," she said.

The prime minister once again sought cooperation from the United Nations (UN) and other countries through their expertise to probe into every incident during the countrywide mayhem to expose the perpetrators to justice.

She made the remarks as the chief guest at a voluntary blood donation programme and discussion and doa mahfil at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the city's Farmgate area.

Bangladesh Krishak League (BKL) organised the programme ahead of the National Mourning Day to be observed on 15 August.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League (AL), alerted the countrymen that Jamaat and Shibir will go to underground and continue their destructive acts after being banned.

"We all in unison have to face them. Everyone will have to be remained alert to this end and I seek cooperation from the countrymen," she said.

