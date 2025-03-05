Enforced disappearances: Individual officers, not entire force, responsible, says commission chief

Moinul Islam Chowdhury, Chief Justice of the Inquiry Commission on enforced disappearances, has emphasised that the entire law enforcement force should not be viewed with suspicion due to the actions of a few individuals involved in enforced disappearances.

He clarified that only the specific members of law enforcement and intelligence agencies found guilty of such crimes will be held personally accountable.

Speaking at a press conference in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday, Moinul Chowdhury stated that the commission is actively investigating allegations against certain law enforcement and intelligence officers accused of abducting ordinary citizens.