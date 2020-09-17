Onion export ban an Indian plot: Zafrullah

Speaking at the programme, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the country's economy is now in a bad shape due to plundering and siphoning off public money abroad. "The thieves, dacoits and looters are sending public money abroad."



He said the government is not taking steps to check corruption and plundering by the ruling party men as it has taken a position against people only to cling to power.

Manna urged people to get organised and united to take to the streets to unseat the current government. "We must succeed if we can do it."