Indian foreign ministry ‘repentant’ for not informing us about onion export ban earlier: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Indian external affairs ministry is very “repentant” for not informing Bangladesh beforehand about the imposition of a ban on onion export, reports news agency UNB.

“I heard that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is very repentant. Because they didn’t know about the sudden ban,” he said.

Momen said this while talking to newspersons at his office soon after his return from Turkey.