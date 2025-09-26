Saifuzzaman siphoned off bribes and loans of Tk 6.51 billion from a bank account

ACC lawyer Mokarram Hossain said that in his statement, the accused Jahangir Alam described how, on 14 January 2018, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury posed him as an importer and obtained a trade licence for Classic Trading from Chattogram City Corporation. Later, an account in the name of Classic Trading was opened at the Station Road branch of UCBL Bank, which is under the control of Saifuzzaman’s family.

Jahangir’s wife was listed as the nominee for the account. Abdul Aziz, an associate of Saifuzzaman (now arrested), collected five to six cheque books (each containing 50 pages) from the bank in the name of that account. Jahangir’s signatures were taken in advance on at least 300 blank cheques.

Billions of taka in loans were taken in the name of Aramit Cement, Aramit Thai Aluminium, and Aramit Steel Pipes Ltd, all companies owned by Saifuzzaman, from Islami Bank’s Jubilee Road branch in Chattogram and from various branches of UCBL Bank. A total of Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore) was taken from Islami Bank’s Jubilee Road branch alone.

In his statement, Jahangir said that the loan money was first transferred into the account under the name of Classic Trading. Then, using the pre-signed blank cheques, the money was gradually transferred into the accounts of Saifuzzaman’s companies. Afterward, employees of the companies, including Yasinur Rahman and Md Hossain, would withdraw the money from the bank accounts.