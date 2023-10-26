PM Hasina urges EU to extend GSP+ facilities for LDCs up to 6 yrs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called upon the European Union (EU) to extend its business facilities (GSP+) for six more years for Bangladesh like developing countries to smoothen its journey towards prosperity after LDC graduation.

“I request the European Union to extend its business facilities for six years instead of three years as Bangladesh like least developed countries (LDCs) have now been under pressure economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic and war,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a press briefing quoting the prime minister.

While briefing newspersons about Bangladesh Prime Minister’s daily engagement in Brussels, he said the extension of business facilities will smoothen the journey of the LDC countries towards prosperity after LDC graduation.

She made the remarks after holding several bilateral talks with European Commission (EC) and European Union Bank (EIB) and European Parliament leaders.

The prime minister, who arrived in Brussels, Belgium on 24 October evening, attended a total of nine events including the opening plenary session of the Global Gateway Forum and other side events including bilateral talks.