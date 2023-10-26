PM Hasina urges EU to extend GSP+ facilities for LDCs up to 6 yrs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called upon the European Union (EU) to extend its business facilities (GSP+) for six more years for Bangladesh like developing countries to smoothen its journey towards prosperity after LDC graduation.
“I request the European Union to extend its business facilities for six years instead of three years as Bangladesh like least developed countries (LDCs) have now been under pressure economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic and war,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a press briefing quoting the prime minister.
While briefing newspersons about Bangladesh Prime Minister’s daily engagement in Brussels, he said the extension of business facilities will smoothen the journey of the LDC countries towards prosperity after LDC graduation.
She made the remarks after holding several bilateral talks with European Commission (EC) and European Union Bank (EIB) and European Parliament leaders.
The prime minister, who arrived in Brussels, Belgium on 24 October evening, attended a total of nine events including the opening plenary session of the Global Gateway Forum and other side events including bilateral talks.
Several bilateral talks were held with EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Trade Commissioner and Executive Vice President of EC Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Crisis Management of the EC Janez Lenarcic, Vice-President of the European Parliament Nicola Beer, European Investment Bank President Dr Werner Hoyer and Commissioner for International Partnerships of the EC Jutta Urpilainen.
During the talks, each and every person who met her, highly praised Bangladesh’s unprecedented development under the prudent leadership of Sheikh Hasina, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, who was present at the meeting.
Replying to a query, he said that the biggest matter was that the invitation for the Prime Minister to join such a world forum in just two months ahead of the upcoming general election has proved that the world and EU stay beside the Prime Minister.
Bangladesh Prime Minister in reply praised the EU for its role in socio-economic development of Bangladesh.
The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh Prime Minister has sought larger investments from the EU countries in Bangladesh referring to the most congenial investment atmosphere in Bangladesh.
Rohingyas, climate change and relation issues have come prominently during the meetings with the EU leaders.
But no issues on the upcoming election and human rights have come for discussion, he said.
The foreign minister said Bangladesh is a role model for establishing human rights, justice, human dignity and democracy as 3 million people sacrificed their lives for the noble cause.
Commissioner for Crisis Management of the EC Janez Lenarcic assured Bangladesh of giving additional EUR 10.5 million for the Rohingyas, Momen said.
The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh Prime minister and the EU leaders vowed to elevate the existing 50 years bilateral relations between Bangladesh and EU to another level.
To this end, the Prime Minister has given consent to negotiate for signing a partnership agreement with the EU, he said.
Momen said that the Prime Minister today made history after giving her address at the opening plenary session in the Global Gateway Forum conference and all Bangalees should be proud of her.
“She (Sheikh Hasina) has become the attraction of the whole event,” she said, adding that claps were being given time and again and all the leaders attended the session rushed to her and praised her for her speech as the Prime Minister appealed to stop the war and arms race in her speech.
To this end, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said,” The focus of the plenary session was Sheikh Hasina. Whole international press rushed to cover Sheikh Hasina.”
He said the speech of Bangladesh Prime Minister was the most touching and most appealing among the speeches given in the opening plenary session of the Global Gateway Forum.
PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan were present.
‘Stop war, restore mutual respect’
While addressing the opening plenary session of the “Global Gateway Forum” conference at the GGF Conference Hall at her Place of Residence in Brussels, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called upon the global leaders to stop war and restore mutual respect among the nations for ensuring peace and progress.
“Human connectivity is the lifeline for peace and progress. We must put an end to wars, conflicts, and the arms race,” she said.
She also sought European Union (EU)’s continued trade preferences for Bangladesh’s smooth LDC graduation.
Describing the EU as a trusted trade, development, and humanitarian partner for Bangladesh, she said, “We seek the EU’s continued trade preferences for our smooth LDC graduation”.
The prime minister also urged EU countries to come up with larger investments in Bangladesh particularly in its special economic zones and high-tech parks being built across the country.
She said Bangladesh offers one of the most attractive investment environments in South Asia.
“So, I invite EU investors to explore the facilities in our Special Economic Zones and Hi-Tech Parks,” she said.
She also said they have scope for working further on decent work and the circular economy.
The prime minister, as well, stressed the need for better preparation and restoring mutual respects to tackle future crises as the world has currently been witnessing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Israeli attack on Gaza.
“We need to prepare better for future crises. We must restore faith in mutual respect and understanding among nations,” she said.
The prime minister expressed her optimism that the Global Gateway will act as a great connector for lasting peace and sustainable development, wishing all success of the Global Gateway Forum 2023.
She also said Bangladesh is willing to join the EU in promoting green hydrogen.
“We can benefit from the EU’s expertise in the sustainable use of marine resources. We need investment in cold chain networks to preserve our agricultural outputs,” she said.
The prime minister said Bangladesh’s pharmaceuticals and medical equipment industries can support the EU’s efforts for diversifying production.
“We seek partners for our upcoming institutes on frontier technologies,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh’s dynamic young population is ready to join the EU’s skills and talent partnership programmes.
“We trust the Global Gateway will help realise our vision for a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041,” she said.
The prime minister said they have fruitful cooperation in security, climate change, and human mobility.
“Our shared values and commitments remain at the heart of our engagements with the EU,” she added.
The prime minister said they officially launched negotiations on a bilateral partnership and cooperation agreement.
“We signed a landmark contract with EIB for a 350 million-euro loan for investment in renewable energy,” she said.
On this 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-EU relations, she said, “I reaffirm our commitment to further strengthen our strategic engagements.”
The prime minister said Bangladesh is now the world’s 35th largest economy as our 70-billion-dollar economy has grown into 465 billion in less than 15 years.
“We have lifted millions of our people out of poverty. Extreme poverty has come down to 5.6 per cent from 25.1 per cent in 2006. Bangladesh is set to graduate from UN LDC status in 2026,” she said.
She said her government has moved in a planned way to ensure food security, universal school enrollment, community-based healthcare, safe water and sanitation, cost-free housing, rural communication, disaster resilience, climate adaptation, 100 per cent electricity coverage, nation-wide internet, industrial growth, infrastructure development, and most importantly, women’s empowerment.
“We have decided to move from climate vulnerability to resilience and prosperity,” she added.
Sheikh Hasina said her father, Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, wanted to see Bangladesh as a regional bridge-builder.
With 170 million people, she said Bangladesh is strategically located between South and Southeast Asia and it has the potential to become a trading hub for 3 billion consumers in the region.
Bangladesh’s road, rail, and port infrastructure is being built as part of regional economic corridors, she said, adding that they have constructed the Padma Multipurpose Bridge with Bangladesh’s own resources.
“We have offered access to the Bay of Bengal to the land-linked territories of Nepal, Bhutan, and Northeast India. Our airports can serve as gateways between the East and the West,” she said.
Connectivity is a common binding factor between Bangladesh and the EU in our Indo-Pacific outlooks, she opined.
“We appreciate the Global Gateway’s focus on transport networks, health security, green energy, digital transformation, research, and innovation,” she said.