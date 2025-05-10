Investigation report against Sheikh Hasina to be submitted Monday

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will submit their report on the case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on allegations of crime against humanity during the July uprising, including charges of committing mass killings, on Monday.

Tribunal chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday.

As per the rule, the investigating agency first submits the report to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office. The chief prosecutor then reviews the report and submits it to the tribunal as formal charges.

Chief prosecutor Tajul Islam, wrote in his Facebook, “The investigation agency of the International Crimes tribunal is expected to submit their report on the July massacre next Monday. Following that, the trial against Sheikh Hasina will begin officially with the submission of formal charges against her.”

The ICT was restructured following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August in face of the mass uprising of students and people

Following the restructure, the first case on charges of crimes against humanity was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Later, former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah-Al-Mamun was also made accused in the case.