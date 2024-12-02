Mamata’s remark a threat to Bangladesh’s sovereignty: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has strongly protested West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks regarding deployment of UN peacekeepers to Bangladesh, saying this was a threat to Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.

“Mamata Banerjee’s statement is completely a threat to Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty. We think the view of the (Indian) leaders has been reflected to some extent through the remarks,” he said in a statement from London Monday.