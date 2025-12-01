Not aware of any legal bar to Tarique Rahman’s return: Law adviser

Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said that in his knowledge there is no legal bar to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s return to the country.

Even if there is any, the government will provide utmost cooperation, he added.

The Law adviser said, “I am not aware of any legal barrier to the acting chairman of the BNP coming to Bangladesh. And if there is any barrier, of course, we will provide full cooperation. We will also ensure the highest level of support for his security.”