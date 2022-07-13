Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif

Awami League (AL) Joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Wednesday said Bangladesh’s economic situation will never be like Sri Lanka, reports news agency BSS.

“Those who do not like the development of the country and express jealously seeing the development spree of the country, are spreading falsehood that Bangladesh will face a similar situation like Sri Lanka,” he said.

He made these remarks to the reporters at his residence on PTI Road in Kushtia after talking about the murder of journalist Hasibur Rahman Rubel.