Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Hanif

He further said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s dream in this regard will soon fade away as Bangladesh’s economy is not the same as Sri Lanka.
BNP leaders also saw such dreams over past events in Egypt, he added.
He said, the home ministry has been asked to file a case for the murder of journalist Rubel, whose body was recovered on 3 July beneath the Kumarkhali Bridge five days after his disappearance.
“After a quick investigation, the actual facts of this case will be revealed and the culprits will be brought under the purview of law,” he added.
Responding to the allegations of BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the government is responsible for the murder of a Jubo Dal leader in Jashore, Hanif posed a counter question to BNP: “Did Mirza Fakhrul accept the responsibility for killing 26,000 Awami League leaders and activists before making such allegations?”
