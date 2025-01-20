Proposed law seeks election ban for those involved in disappearances, genocide

The Electoral Reform Commission is preparing a draft law aimed at barring individuals accused of severe human rights violations from participating in elections.

The proposed legislation includes provisions to disqualify those accused of crimes against humanity, such as extrajudicial killings, genocide, enforced disappearances, and inhumane torture, from contesting national parliamentary elections.

This was learnt from the sources in the Reform Commission. The summary of their recommendations on the electoral system also references this proposal. The commission is currently working on drafting the law and plans to submit it to the government. While the draft has yet to be finalised, the commission aims to complete and present it by 31 January.

If such a law is enacted, it could render Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power during the mass uprising in July, along with members of her cabinet and numerous senior party leaders, ineligible to contest in the next election.

However, legal experts have raised concerns about potential misuse of the law, warning that disqualifying individuals based solely on accusations could lead to exploitation in the future.