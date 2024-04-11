Chairmen who aspired to be MPs, return to the upazila polls

Sheikh Akram Hossain is president of Khulna's Fultola upazila Awami League. He had been the upazila chairman. He had resigned from the post in order to contest in the Jatiya Sangsad election from the Khulna-5 (Dumuria-Fultola) seat.

Sheikh Akram Hossain is preparing to in contest in the forthcoming upazila parishad polls. He told Prothom Alo, "As I had contest in the parliamentary polls just a few months ago, the field is prepared. I called everyone about the upazila election and they all requested me to contest. I have also asked them to remain ready."

Gopalganj's Muksudpur upazila parishad chairman Kabir Miah gave up his post to contest in the parliamentary polls from the Gopalganj-1 (Muksudpur-Kashiyani) seat. He will now contest in the upazila polls. Speaking over mobile phone, he confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Mohaddes Hossain contested as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-20 (Dhamrai) seat in the 12th national election. He had relinquished his post as upazila chairman for this. The Awami League-nominated candidate Benazir Ahmed won this seat.

Mohaddes Hossain will contest in the upazila parishad election. He told Prothom Alo, "I am discussing with the leaders and activists about contesting in the election. I will start campaigning after Eid."

Mymensingh's Muktagachha upazila parishad chairman Abdul Hye Akand resigned from his post as chairman. He even got Awami League nomination in the parliamentary polls. But in its negotiations with Jatiya Party, Awami League gave up the seat to JaPa. So even though he had given up his post of chairman, he did not contest in the Jatiya Sangsad polls. He will once again vie for the office of upazila chairman.