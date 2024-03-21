Election schedule announced in 152 upazilas

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for upazila parishad election in 152 upazilas in the first phase. The voting will be held in these upazilas on 8 May.

The schedule was finalised in the meeting of the Election Commission today, Thursday. The upazila parishad election will be held in four phases this time.

The schedule has been announced for the upazilas where the voting will be held in the first phase. Following the meeting, additional secretary at the Election Commission, Ashok Kumar Debnath announced the schedule.