Election schedule announced in 152 upazilas
The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for upazila parishad election in 152 upazilas in the first phase. The voting will be held in these upazilas on 8 May.
The schedule was finalised in the meeting of the Election Commission today, Thursday. The upazila parishad election will be held in four phases this time.
The schedule has been announced for the upazilas where the voting will be held in the first phase. Following the meeting, additional secretary at the Election Commission, Ashok Kumar Debnath announced the schedule.
According to the announced schedule, in the first phase of the upazila parishad election the nomination papers can be submitted till 15 April. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 17 April.
Meanwhile, the deadline for withdrawing the nomination paper is 22 April and the symbols will distributed on 23 April. The voting will be held on 8 May.
Out of the 152 upazilas, the voting will be done using EVMs in 22 upazilas of nine districts. The districts are Cox’s Bazar, Shariatpur, Chandpur, Jamalpur, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, Pirojpur and Manikganj. In the first phase, voting will be held in 22 upazilas of these districts.
Ashok Kumar Debnath also said that the second phase of voting will be held on 23 May, the third phase on 29 May and the fourth phase of voting will be done on 5 June.