Padma Bridge is a befitting reply to conspirators: PM Hasina

The public meeting, organised by Bangladesh Awami League, to mark the inauguration of the Padma Bridge turned into a human sea with hundreds of thousands of jubilant people thronging from all sides.
Hasina, also the AL president, once again vowed that she is ready to make any sacrifice for the development of the country and welfare of the people.
“I am always ready to make any sacrifice to establish your rights, to change your destiny. I’ve promised it before you. If needed, I’ll sacrifice my own life for you,” she told the crowds amid thunderous clapping and chants of “Joy Bangla” and “Joy Bangabandhu.”
The premier said she will work to ensure a better living standard for next generations
Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had achieved independence for the people of Bangladesh, she said her government will build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous Sonar Bangla.
"I'll ensure that the children of our country will get more improved lives. It’s my promise to you,” she added.
The PM reached the rally venue at around 12.50pm after opening the double-deck road and rail bridge by unveiling the plaque and murals at both Mawa and Jajira ends.
Before her arrival at the rally, several helicopters showered colourful and glittered papers from the sky over the venue as people burst into joy.
People from all walks of life, leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies had been gathering at the rally venue since early morning.
The gathering wore a festive look when people from different parts of the country, especially from the Southern districts started thronging the venue of the rally with colourful banners, festoons and Awami League's election symbol 'boat' since morning.
Men wearing colourful T-shirts and women sporting colourful saris carrying large portraits of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina, placards, festoons and banners came to the rally.
The venue and its adjacent areas were decorated with colourful festoons, placards, digital banners. Large screens were installed at different corners of the rally to broadcast the rally proceedings.
The stage was large and spectacular, made after the design of Padma Bridge. In front of the stage was a huge boat floating on the water adding colour to the rally.