Padma Bridge is a befitting reply to conspirators: PM Hasina

Basking in the success of bridging the mighty Padma river with the country’s longest bridge prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said it has been an appropriate reply to the conspirators, reports UNB.

“Through the construction of the Padma Bridge with our own funds we’ve been able to give a befitting reply to those who tried to obstruct it,” she said addressing a massive public meeting at Kathalbari in Shinbchar upazila under Madaripur district.

PM Hasina arrived at the meeting shortly after officially inaugurating the 6.15-kilometre Padma Bridge at a colourful ceremony at its Mawa end. She paid a total of Tk 16,400 as toll for her convoy before it drove through the bridge. The prime minister took a little break midway on her ride to witness the beauty of the river from the bridge.