Padma bridge: Last span likely to be installed 10 Dec

The authorities of the Padma Multi-Purpose Bridge Project have decided to install the last span (41st) of the 6.15km bridge on 10 December if the weather remains favourable and no technical problem occurs, reports BSS.

“With installation of the 41st span, a total of 6.15 km (6,150 meters) of the dream double-layer Padma Bridge will become visible,” an official familiar with the process told BSS on Tuesday.

He said the 41st span (2-F) will be put on the pillars 12 and 13 at the Mawa-end in Munshiganj. The multi-purpose Padma bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader earlier said the GDP (Gross domestic product) will increase by 1.50 to 2 per cent after completion of the Padma bridge.