Padma bridge: Proposed toll for bus Tk 2400, truck Tk 2800

Bridges Division has prepared a proposed toll for the Padma bridge which will ease communication between the south and the south-western region of the country.

According to the proposal, the toll will be collected from Tk 100 to Tk 6,000 based on the type of vehicle. Currently, vehicles on the basis of their type and size have to pay Tk 70 to Tk 3,940 to cross the river on ferries.

The toll for car and jeep has been proposed Tk 750 (ferry charges Tk 500), large bus Tk 2400, (ferry charges Tk 1580), and semi-large truck Tk 2800 (ferry charges 1850).

The country's largest bridge, which will take less time to cross the Padma river, will big amount of toll.

In comparison to the second-largest bridge, the Bangabandhu bridge, the toll is about double.