Padma bridge: Proposed toll for bus Tk 2400, truck Tk 2800

According to the plan of Padma bridge project, the contractor is supposed to finish the construction of Padma bridge by 30 June. Meanwhile, the Bridges Division has appointed contractors for collecting toll and maintaining the bridge.
Korea Express Corporation (KEC) and China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC) have got the work of toll collection. Meanwhile, MBEC is doing the work of main bridge and KEC is working as consultant.
These two companies will collect toll and maintain the bridge for the next five years. They will be paid Tk 6.93 billion for five years.