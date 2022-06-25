‘Padma-Plus’ initiative needed to reap benefits

What initiatives do you think can be taken for the infrastructural development of the south and southwest region to reap optimum benefits of the bridge?

The issue of the infrastructural development of the south and southwest region has long been neglected. It is a flood prone region. It has to be kept in mind, how roads as well as flood-resistant infrastructures can be made using latest technology. Plus, investment has to be considered too.

Roads and other infrastructure are not the only catalysts of investment. Availability of easy-interest loans, skilled workforce and land, are also important issues. A ‘Padma-Plus’ initiative is required.

The Padma Bridge is a major catalyst of development. It is possible to achieve our desired goals, if we can fulfill other prerequisites of investment, centering that.