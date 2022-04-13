Pahela Baishakh: Business gets momentum

After two years of keeping celebrations on hold due to Covid-19, the Bangla New Year is set to be celebrated like before on Thursday.

Like the masses, the corporate houses are also preparing to celebrate the occasion. The shopping malls have been selling clothes to celebrate Baishakh in the last few days. The sweetshops have also taken extra preparation.

But as the Bangla New Year is coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan this year, the Baishakh-centric economy hasn’t fully boomed. Moreover, it’s difficult to separate the Pahela Baishakh-centric trading this year as two big celebrations like the Bangla New Year and holy Eid-ul-Fitr are taking place in such close proximity.

But a number of businessmen have expressed optimism that this year’s combined business of Baishakh and Eid will surpass the numbers of the year before the Covid-19 pandemic began.