12th parliament: PM Haina asks independent MPs to make JS effective

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the independent members of the parliament (MPs) to work for welfare of the country and the people and make parliament effective.

“Make the parliament effective. You can criticise the government. We don’t have any objection, but you have to keep in mind that you would have to work for the welfare of the country and its people,” she said at a meeting with the independent lawmakers at her official residence, Ganabhaban, Sunday evening.

Sixty two independent MPs, out of 300, were elected in the 12th parliamentary election held on 7 January in 2024.