12th parliament: PM Haina asks independent MPs to make JS effective
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the independent members of the parliament (MPs) to work for welfare of the country and the people and make parliament effective.
“Make the parliament effective. You can criticise the government. We don’t have any objection, but you have to keep in mind that you would have to work for the welfare of the country and its people,” she said at a meeting with the independent lawmakers at her official residence, Ganabhaban, Sunday evening.
Sixty two independent MPs, out of 300, were elected in the 12th parliamentary election held on 7 January in 2024.
The 12th parliament is set to go into its maiden session on Tuesday.
Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, asked the independent lawmakers to play a role in taking democracy forward.
Congratulating the independent MPs for winning the election, she suggested staying alert about any sort of violence and warned of tougher action to this end.
“Conflict within the party would be suicidal for us... If there is any internal conflict among you, it will have to be resolved. You will have to work together with all,” she continued.
About the Annual Development Programme (ADP), Sheikh Hasina asked the MPs to consider the return or benefit of a project before taking the scheme.
“Before taking any project up, you have to consider what would be the return of the project or how much the people and the country would be benefited,” she said, adding that corruption won’t be tolerated.
The prime minister stated that her government has controlled corruption and that’s why it has successfully implemented mega projects like Padma Bridge. “I take the projects which would be meaningful for the people.”
Talking about the recent parliamentary election, she said hadn’t Awami League won the election the development in the country’s different indices would have affected.
Pointing at Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some foreign quarters, she said they thought the election won’t be credible. Their target was making the election questionable and imposing sanctions if the election would not have been credible. “I opened the election to all to face their ill-plots.”
Sheikh Hasina called upon the newly elected MPs to implement the promises they made before the people during the election.
She also asked them to be vigilant on those who are going to start violence again to thwart the election.
The AL chief suggested the first-time MPs know the history of Bangladesh and read the constitution, the rules of procedure of parliament and use the parliament library.