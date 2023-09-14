Food security remains ensured despite int’l crisis: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) that despite the ongoing international crisis the country’s food security remains secure.

“Bangladesh has overcome Covid-19 pandemic successfully, while food security remains ensured in the country amid the current international crisis as well,” she said while replying to a question of the governing Awami League MP, Md Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, from Naogaon-2 constituency on Wednesday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in chair during the scheduled question-answer session of the prime minister.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has already attained food autarky, Sheikh Hasina said, “The government has been working intensively to maintain our self-sufficiency.”

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have triggered the crisis in the global supply chain of different commodities including foods, she said, adding, in this situation, the government has regularly been taking various steps on national and international levels to ensure food security to face this crisis.