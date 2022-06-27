Cost of Padma Bridge to be recovered in 35 years from toll collection

The minister said, with the toll collected from vehicles crossing the Padma Bridge, the bridges authority will pay back the loan taken from the government in 140 installments spanning 35 years.
An installment will be paid after every three months. So, by 2057 the funds spent to construct the Padma Bridge will be fully recovered.
Obaidul Quader further said in response to ruling party parliament member Shamsul Haque’s query, a feasibility study on constructing a second Padma Bridge at the Paturia-Daulatdia point has been conducted under the bridges authority’s supervision. The required steps will be taken if more directives are given in the future.