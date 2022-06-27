Parliament

Cost of Padma Bridge to be recovered in 35 years from toll collection

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Vehicles waiting in queue to pay toll at Mawa end of the Padma Bridge on 26 June 2022
Vehicles waiting in queue to pay toll at Mawa end of the Padma Bridge on 26 June 2022 Dipu Malakar

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said that by 2057, the government would recover the expenses of constructing the Padma Bridge through toll collection.

He said this in response to a question posed by reserved seat parliament member Momota Hena Lovely during a session in parliament.

The minister said, with the toll collected from vehicles crossing the Padma Bridge, the bridges authority will pay back the loan taken from the government in 140 installments spanning 35 years.

An installment will be paid after every three months. So, by 2057 the funds spent to construct the Padma Bridge will be fully recovered.

Obaidul Quader further said in response to ruling party parliament member Shamsul Haque’s query, a feasibility study on constructing a second Padma Bridge at the Paturia-Daulatdia point has been conducted under the bridges authority’s supervision. The required steps will be taken if more directives are given in the future.

Read more from Parliament
Post Comment