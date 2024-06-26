Despite complications govt determined to bring back Tarique: PM Hasina in parliament

Sheikh Hasina told the parliament that she herself has sent several letters to the heads of state and governments of the concerned countries at different times seeking cooperation in bringing the killers back to the country.

She also sought their personal cooperation in the meetings at various international forums, she added.

The prime minister said that there was no expected progress in this regard due to the legal complications regarding the location of the killers in the respective countries.

In order to bring the murderers back to the country, measures are being taken according to the laws of the concerned countries along with the current diplomacy, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that a red alert has been issued through Interpol to bring back the fugitive accused in the Bangabandhu murder case and the 21 August grenade attack case to the country and execute the verdict.

In this regard, the ministries of foreign affairs, law and home affairs and other related departments are working in coordination with each other, she told the House.