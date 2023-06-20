US trying to use Bangladesh territory to dominate India: Inu

The US has suddenly become overenthusiastic about Bangladesh, thinks Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haq Inu.
He thinks, actually, the US is trying to use the territory of Bangladesh to dominate India. If the US does not get India as its close ally, it (the US) would try to install a puppet government in India’s friend country, Bangladesh, ousting Sheikh Hasina from power.
Hasanul Haq Inu on Monday said this during a general discussion on the proposed national budget for 2023-24 financial year in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
The time has come for us to think about the reason of this overenthusiasm of the US? Is it democracy or the St Martin’s Island?
Claiming that actually the negotiation is going on between the US and India, Inu further said, “Why is the US so enthusiastic now? They have been using the term 'democracy'. But could anyone name a country where the US has established democracy? Rather, when the US shows enthusiasm for democracy of any country, that brings more sufferings for the people rather than the government or the opposition of that country.”
The JSD president also remarked that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami are inviting danger by appealing to different people as they failed to stand on their own feet. “We cannot allow someone from 20,000 miles away come and make Bangladesh a playing field. The election in the independent and sovereign Bangladesh will be held on time as per the constitution.”
Inu said the election will be held at the end of December 2023. Some foreign quarters have been trying to cook something up over the election. And, it seems the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and their allies want to settle the issue of power before the parliamentary election.
The former information minister of Awami League government called upon BNP to contest in the parliamentary election saying that there won’t be any 'ghosts' military government like the 1/11 political changeover.
Highlighting the issue of contradictory statements of ministers over the talks with de facto opposition BNP, Hasanul Haq Inu said there should be supervision from the government over what the MPs and the cabinet members have been saying and doing.
While speaking about the power and energy sector, Inu mentioned debts of different government agencies including the price of coal. He said, “Why are the debts are so high? Why is everything so haphazard in the country?”