US trying to use Bangladesh territory to dominate India: Inu

Claiming that actually the negotiation is going on between the US and India, Inu further said, “Why is the US so enthusiastic now? They have been using the term 'democracy'. But could anyone name a country where the US has established democracy? Rather, when the US shows enthusiasm for democracy of any country, that brings more sufferings for the people rather than the government or the opposition of that country.”

Hasanul Haq Inu also said, “The time has come for us to think about the reason of this overenthusiasm of the US? Is it democracy or the St Martin’s Island?”