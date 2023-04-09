Bangabandhu presented constitution within 7-month: lawmakers

Treasury and opposition lawmakers today said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman presented newly independent Bangladesh's constitution within seven months of the national assembly's first session while Pakistan couldn't even do it in more than two decades.

After the independence, the then National Assembly under Bangabandhu's leadership adopted constitution within 208 days which Pakistan could not do in 25 years, they said.

The lawmakers were speaking at the 22nd special session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) marking its golden jubilee at the Sangsad Bhaban with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.