Never said there is no scope to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad as per Section 401: Anisul Huq

The law minister said this replying to the remarks of BNP MP Rumeen Farhana during the discussion over a proposal to send the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021 to the Scrutiny Committee.
During the discussion, Rumeen demanded the government allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment considering her physical condition. The BNP MP also said the government has the authority to give Khaleda Zia the scope under section 401 of CrPC.
Anisul Huq suggested Rumeen Farhana to see the decisions given under the same section of CrPC in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.
He said law is equal for all. But Khaleda Zia enjoys more facilities than what she is entitled as a convicted prisoner. She gets such facilities because of the humane qualities of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. But the BNP rehabilitated and rewarded the killers of Bangabandhu.
The law minister further said the 21 August grenade attack was carried out to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina, where Tarique Rahman is the prime accused in the case. Even then she is kind to Khaleda Zia who is now getting treatment.
Anisul Huq said he never said there is no scope to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad as per Section 401 of CrPC. Her jail sentence also remains suspended under this Section 401, though no section was mentioned in the petition filed on behalf of Khaleda Zia. It is the government who found out this Section and disposed of her petition as per the Section, the minister added.
There is no scope to reconsider an already decided appeal under the same section, said the law minister.