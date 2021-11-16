Never said there is no scope to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad as per Section 401: Anisul Huq

The law minister said this replying to the remarks of BNP MP Rumeen Farhana during the discussion over a proposal to send the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021 to the Scrutiny Committee.

During the discussion, Rumeen demanded the government allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment considering her physical condition. The BNP MP also said the government has the authority to give Khaleda Zia the scope under section 401 of CrPC.

Anisul Huq suggested Rumeen Farhana to see the decisions given under the same section of CrPC in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

He said law is equal for all. But Khaleda Zia enjoys more facilities than what she is entitled as a convicted prisoner. She gets such facilities because of the humane qualities of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. But the BNP rehabilitated and rewarded the killers of Bangabandhu.