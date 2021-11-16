Parliament

Never said there is no scope to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad as per Section 401: Anisul Huq

Prothom Alo English Desk
Law Minister Anisul Huq
Law Minister Anisul HuqFile photo

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said the government will consider BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s appeal to go abroad for medical treatment if she makes a fresh petition after returning to jail, reports UNB.

“No fresh order can be given over a solved petition anymore. If she applies again after going to jail, then we will consider it. But there is no scope to consider any fresh step under the section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in these circumstances,” he told the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).

The law minister said this replying to the remarks of BNP MP Rumeen Farhana during the discussion over a proposal to send the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021 to the Scrutiny Committee.

During the discussion, Rumeen demanded the government allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment considering her physical condition. The BNP MP also said the government has the authority to give Khaleda Zia the scope under section 401 of CrPC.

Anisul Huq suggested Rumeen Farhana to see the decisions given under the same section of CrPC in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

He said law is equal for all. But Khaleda Zia enjoys more facilities than what she is entitled as a convicted prisoner. She gets such facilities because of the humane qualities of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. But the BNP rehabilitated and rewarded the killers of Bangabandhu.

The law minister further said the 21 August grenade attack was carried out to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina, where Tarique Rahman is the prime accused in the case. Even then she is kind to Khaleda Zia who is now getting treatment.

Anisul Huq said he never said there is no scope to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad as per Section 401 of CrPC. Her jail sentence also remains suspended under this Section 401, though no section was mentioned in the petition filed on behalf of Khaleda Zia. It is the government who found out this Section and disposed of her petition as per the Section, the minister added.

There is no scope to reconsider an already decided appeal under the same section, said the law minister.

