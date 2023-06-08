None can suppress Bangladesh, PM Hasina tells Jatiya Sangsad

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) that none can suppress Bangladesh and the country’s ongoing development will be continued at an indomitable pace.

“None can restrain Bangladesh anymore and it is the reality,” she said while taking part in an unscheduled discussion marking the Six-Point-Day.

To this end, she referred to the historic speech of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 7 March, 1971 speech, in which he asserted that none can hold back the Bangalees.

The people of the country know that they are the nation of an independent state and they will move around the world with keeping their heads high.