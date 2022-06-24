People barred from walking and taking pictures on the bridge

The bridges authority said, prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on Saturday. From 6:00am on Sunday, the permitted vehicles can cross the bridge after paying the required toll fee.
To ensure the safety and longevity of the bridge, the statement requested all to adhere to a number of rules.
Authorised vehicles can go at a top speed of 60 km/h, vehicles can’t stop on the bridge and people are prohibited from getting out of the vehicles to take pictures or walk around. People can’t cross the bridge in three-wheelers (rickshaws, rickshaw-vans, CNG auto-rickshaw, etc), on foot, on by cycle or non-motorised vehicles. Vehicles carrying goods higher than 5.7 metres and with a width greater than the vehicle itself, are barred from getting on the bridge. All kind of littering is banned on the bridge.