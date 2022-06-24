Bangladesh

Padma Bridge

People barred from walking and taking pictures on the bridge

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Padma Bridge from the Zajira end
Padma Bridge from the Zajira endSyed Zakir Hossain

Vehicles will not be allowed to stop and people are barred from getting out of the vehicles to take pictures or walk around while crossing the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh Bridge Authority declared in a public announcement issued on Friday.

The announcement further said that cars can move at a top speed of 60 km/h while crossing the bridge.

The bridges authority said, prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on Saturday. From 6:00am on Sunday, the permitted vehicles can cross the bridge after paying the required toll fee.

To ensure the safety and longevity of the bridge, the statement requested all to adhere to a number of rules.

Authorised vehicles can go at a top speed of 60 km/h, vehicles can’t stop on the bridge and people are prohibited from getting out of the vehicles to take pictures or walk around. People can’t cross the bridge in three-wheelers (rickshaws, rickshaw-vans, CNG auto-rickshaw, etc), on foot, on by cycle or non-motorised vehicles. Vehicles carrying goods higher than 5.7 metres and with a width greater than the vehicle itself, are barred from getting on the bridge. All kind of littering is banned on the bridge.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment