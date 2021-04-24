Picturing Bangladesh

We often complain that Bangladesh only makes the international news when the news is bad–floods, coups, political violence, disease. The ‘Third World’ no longer has a monopoly on such horrors, yet it sometimes seems the rest of the world only hears these stories about us. Bangladesh had one of the fastest growing economies in 2020 despite COVID-19, outpaces its South Asian neighbours on social progress, and shows the world how to adapt to the permanent disaster of climate change.Yet these stories rarely reach an international audience. Bangladeshis still often depicted as if in the post-war 1970s, a place of unremitting poverty and few prospects.

So it makes sense that Bangladeshis are particularly sensitive about how Bangladesh is depicted. The government seems particularly hostile to photographers. The acclaimed pioneering photographer and teacher Dr Shahidul Alam - a person who had done more to enrich photography in Bangladesh than anyone else - was arrested in 2018 for saying something the government did not like, drawing international eyes to the very spectacle the government sought to conceal. The Rohingya refugee photographer Abul Kalam was arrested in December 2020, after he shared pictures of refugees being moved to an island, in a controversial move by the Bangladesh government struggling to manage the crisis created by the genocidal attack by Myanmar on its own people. Again, Kalam’s pictures got far wider attention thanks to his arrest.