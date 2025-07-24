12 burn victims still at ICU

Some 69 burn victims from the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College were undergoing treatment at different hospitals as of 12:45 pm Wednesday. Of them, 40 were children and 12 of the victims are undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU).

The figure was disclosed in a post from the official Facebook of the chief adviser yesterday around 2:00 pm. Later, in another post from the same Facebook page it was said that 13 of the 69 burn victims undergoing treatment at different hospitals were released as of 7:15 pm. However, the identities of the 13 patients who were released on Wednesday were not disclosed.