Home Ministry issues 15 instructions for maintaining law and order on Eid

The Home Ministry today, Tuesday issued a set of 15 directives to maintain the overall law and order in the country on the eve of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Political Branch-2 of the Public Security Division at the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Md Ziaul Haque Mir in this regard.

The Home Ministry has requested all concerned to take necessary measures to implement the following instructions to ensure safe and comfortable travel of homebound people on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

1. On the eve of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the issue of maintaining overall law and order throughout the country should be considered with utmost importance.

2. To prevent theft, robbery, extortion and terrorist activities, members of intelligence agencies should be deployed alongside uniformed police, check posts should be set up on special roads and intersections, money escorts should be provided for money transfers, and necessary measures should be taken to prevent and detect the spread of counterfeit money.