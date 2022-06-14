PM Hasina orders to build Padma Bridge museum

Of the approved 10 projects, six are new while four others are revised projects.

The state minister said the premier directed the authorities concerned to set up a museum on Padma Bridge at a suitable place in Bhanga considering the scenic beauty there as well as the connecting roads and flyovers centering the Padma Bridge.

Some instruments and equipment used for constructing the bridge would also be installed at the museum, he said.

He informed that the prime minister on the inauguration day of the bridge on 25 June would take photos with the workers associated with construction of the bridge alongside the concerned ministers, secretaries, other concerned officials and employees.

Terming the Padma Bridge as a structure of ‘national pride’ and it also reflects the indomitable courage of the prime minister as well as financial capability of the government, Shamsul Alam said that the overall cost of the bridge was not higher if the inflation is adjusted.

Recalling the background of fund withdrawal from the Bridge by the World Bank and other co-financiers like ADB, JICA, he said it was the premier who stood firm in her commitment to construct the bridge with own funding.