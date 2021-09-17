PM Hasina seeks role of major economies to ensure sustainable future

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the major world economies to work with all the stakeholders in partnership to ensure a sustainable future for the next generation, reports BSS.

"Major economies have to work with all stakeholders globally in partnership for ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation," she said.

The prime minister, in a pre-recorded speech aired in a high level event titled “Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate” summit convened by US president Joe Biden in Washington DC, placed a six-point proposal for the forum's consideration.