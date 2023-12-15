AL to share 7 seats with allies, unease over independent candidates

The ruling Awami League has finally reached an agreement to share seven seats with their allies in the 14-Party Alliance. The Workers Party of Bangladesh and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) are going to get three seats each while the Jatiya Party (JP) will get one seat.

14-Party Alliance coordinator and member of Awami League’s advisory council Amir Hossain Amu verbally informed the top leadership of the three parties about the decision on Thursday. Later, he confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

However, the Workers Party, JASOD and JP are not satisfied with the negotiation. Besides, the independent candidates in these seven constituencies are also a major concern for them. However, there will be no Awami League nominated candidates in these constituencies. The candidates from the 14-Party Alliance will run for the polls with the boat symbol.