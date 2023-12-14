Alliance partners wait uneasily 

The seat-sharing process among the 14-party coalition partners has become tense. In Sunday's meeting, the main partner, Awami League, pledged to provide assurance regarding seat allocation within three days. However, that deadline expired yesterday, Wednesday, without any official communication from the Awami League to the coalition partners.

Members of the 14 parties express dissatisfaction, pointing out that they have participated in previous elections three times. They note that Awami League had previously also delayed seat-sharing discussions.

The current situation is more complicated than the three previous elections, as only securing the boat symbol is no longer sufficient. The potential trouble arises from the candidacy of Awami League's independent candidates in the compromised seats. With each passing day, the discomfort among the alliance partners is escalating.