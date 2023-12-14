Alliance partners wait uneasily 

The seat-sharing process among the 14-party coalition partners has become tense. In Sunday's meeting, the main partner, Awami League, pledged to provide assurance regarding seat allocation within three days. However, that deadline expired yesterday, Wednesday, without any official communication from the Awami League to the coalition partners.
Members of the 14 parties express dissatisfaction, pointing out that they have participated in previous elections three times. They note that Awami League had previously also delayed seat-sharing discussions.
The current situation is more complicated than the three previous elections, as only securing the boat symbol is no longer sufficient. The potential trouble arises from the candidacy of Awami League's independent candidates in the compromised seats. With each passing day, the discomfort among the alliance partners is escalating.
According to sources within Awami League, the party's stance on the 14-party coalition partners is quite clear. Firstly, the partners are expected to accept a reduction in the number of seats they currently hold, as Jatiya Party's demand for seats is comparatively higher this time.
Awami League has also committed to cooperating with other participating parties in the election. Secondly, the party has adopted a strategy of fielding independent candidates in a bid to boost voter turnout and enhance the competitiveness of the election. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is reportedly against the removal of independent candidates as per the partners' demands.
Leaders of Awami League believe that some members are unwilling to grasp this reality, causing delays in reaching an agreement. In response to the situation, the coordinator of the 14-party alliance, Amir Hossain Amu, informed Prothom Alo that there has been no new progress on seat sharing, and it will take some time.
However, members of the 14-party alliance suggest that a decision might be reached by next Friday. Alternatively, some partners may choose to adopt a more assertive stance in this regard.
AL keeps partners under pressure
Last Sunday, members of the 14-party coalition gathered at Sangsad Bhaban (national parliament building). During this meeting, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader participated in discussions about seat sharing for the first time.
Participants were optimistic that an agreement would be reached during this meeting, but no solution emerged. Instead, there were attempts to exert pressure on the coalition partners.
Sources present at the meeting indicated that Amir Hossain Amu attended the discussion from his home, while Obaidul Quader joined from Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
During the seat-sharing discussions, Awami League mentioned that nothing could be finalised before 17 December, leading to dissatisfaction among the coalition partners.
Following this, Awami League conducted a survey to assess the popularity of various candidates based on parliamentary constituencies. The survey reportedly revealed that none of the 14-party members were in a favourable position in public opinion polls.
Subsequently, participants realised that Awami League leaders had presented the survey report to exert pressure on the coalition partners.
Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, chairman of Tariqat Federation, told Prothom Alo that it is normal for the main partner, Awami League, to try to concede fewer seats. Coalition partners are seeking a respectable position, and he believes the matter will be resolved in a day or two.
* More to follow...