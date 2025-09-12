JUCSU polls: Peaceful voting overshadowed by boycotts, mismanagement

Meanwhile, the election still featured the Jamaat-e-Islami student wing–backed “Samannito Shikkharthi Jote,” the Bangaldesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad–backed “Shikkharti Oikya Form,” and the “Swatantra Shikkharthi Sammilan” led by former Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinator Abdur Rashid Jitu.

Criticising Chhatra Dal, Md Mazharul Islam, GS candidate of the Shibir-backed panel, told Prothom Alo last night that Chhatra Dal has the right to boycott, but perhaps they felt it was better to withdraw than to lose. It seems that’s why they pulled out.

This was the first JUCSU election in 33 years, the last being held in 1992. There was widespread enthusiasm about it. According to the election commission, voter turnout might reach around 68 per cent.

Voting began at 9:00am. In the morning, turnout was relatively low but increased steadily throughout the day, with even off-campus students returning to cast ballots.

At 9:15am, student Md Shahid Uz Zaman came from Dhaka to vote. He told Prothom Alo that a JUCSU election is being held after so long. This is one of the main ways to realise students’ rights. Those living off-campus should all come back to vote.