Sorry, this is not your responsibility, Amir Khasru on reforms
Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said the struggle to return to democracy is not over yet.
That struggle will be completed once the ownership is returned to the people, he remarked.
According to him, the only way for returning ownership to the people is to form a government elected by the people.
The BNP leader further said that the people of Bangladesh will not accept the conspiracies over the elections.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said these at an iftar party and programme to exchange views with newspersons at the Chittagong Club in the port city on Friday evening.
“Those who are speaking in the languages of Sheikh Hasina, those who say, we are doing this and that, we will introduce reforms, we are arranging for investment; we used to hear these from Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina used to say, I’m conducting development works. What is the requirement for elections? But by saying all these, she took away the rights of the people. She took away the right to vote. We are hearing such a tone again,” Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said.
Speaking about the reforms, the senior BNP leader said, “Now it is being said that the politicians would not carry out the works (reforms) if we step down. That is why those have to be completed. Sorry, this is not your responsibility.”
“This is the responsibility of those whom people would elect and send to parliament in the coming days. Please don’t forget, this is not your responsibility,” Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury insisted.
Spelling out his demand for organising the election soon, the BNP leader said, “Return democracy; return our right to vote. Please announce the date of election soon. The people of Bangladesh will form parliament by their elected representatives, and form a government.”
“BNP and all of us who were on the street for the simultaneous movement, we all pledged to implement 31 points. We shall implement those through a national government after the next parliament election. Parliament formed by an elected government will implement this,” he stressed.
Addressing the newspersons, who attended the iftar party, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said there has been a change in the psychology of the people of Bangladesh after the fleeing of Sheikh Hasina.
The politicians and the newspersons will have to act aligning with that change, he remarked.