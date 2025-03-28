Sorry, this is not your responsibility, Amir Khasru on reforms

The BNP leader further said that the people of Bangladesh will not accept the conspiracies over the elections.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said these at an iftar party and programme to exchange views with newspersons at the Chittagong Club in the port city on Friday evening.

“Those who are speaking in the languages of Sheikh Hasina, those who say, we are doing this and that, we will introduce reforms, we are arranging for investment; we used to hear these from Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina used to say, I’m conducting development works. What is the requirement for elections? But by saying all these, she took away the rights of the people. She took away the right to vote. We are hearing such a tone again,” Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said.

Speaking about the reforms, the senior BNP leader said, “Now it is being said that the politicians would not carry out the works (reforms) if we step down. That is why those have to be completed. Sorry, this is not your responsibility.”