'Did I split the party': Maj. Hafiz on BNM and Shakib Al Hasan

Saying that BNM had been formed at the behest of a few retired army officers, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, it was the retired army officers who had brought Shakib Al Hasan to him. Shakib has expressed his desire to join politics.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, "I told Shakib that it was up to him whether he entered politics or not. I said, you are still playing, so think first before you join politics. Not receiving any encouragement from me, he left."

Replying to questions from newspersons about BNM's registration, Hafiz Uddin said, it is unrealistic that a party will be given registration based on his words. He had not made any such recommendation. He said, "You are well aware about who do all this."

Replying to another question, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, BNP does not hold councils. He had given advice regarding this several times. But he had never made any derogatory comment about Begum Zia.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that it would have been good if an election had been held under UN mediation. It would have been good if BNP took part in such an election. He said, the outcome would be the same for BNP if they joined the election under prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, twice a minister and six times member of parliament, spoke about his role in the liberation war, politics, his position as minister, his prison sentence, and more. He told the press briefing that during the liberation war it was he had led a rebellion in the Jashore cantonment. He fought for eight hours and escaped from there. He organised the liberation war in that region.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, this 80-year-old valiant freedom fighter was sent to jail in March. That was a false case. This pained him. He said. "I was accused to setting fire to a Janata Bank vehicle. The police had filed the case. The police were the witnesses too."

The BNP leader also spoke to obstructing many looters when he had been the chairman of Janata Bank 32 years ago.