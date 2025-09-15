No decision yet on simultaneous programmes: Jamaat leader Taher

No decision has yet been taken regarding simultaneous political programmes to press home some demands, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said on Monday.

“How many parties will be involved, and whether a simultaneous programme will take place at all, has not yet been determined. Since the demands are identical, those parties that agree on the PR (proportional representation) system are each announcing programmes from their own platforms. Therefore, it cannot yet be described as simultaneous, and no such decision has been made,” he told newspersons.

Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher was addressing a press conference at Jamaat’s central office’s Al-Falah Auditorium in Moghbazar, Dhaka, today.