No decision yet on simultaneous programmes: Jamaat leader Taher
No decision has yet been taken regarding simultaneous political programmes to press home some demands, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said on Monday.
“How many parties will be involved, and whether a simultaneous programme will take place at all, has not yet been determined. Since the demands are identical, those parties that agree on the PR (proportional representation) system are each announcing programmes from their own platforms. Therefore, it cannot yet be described as simultaneous, and no such decision has been made,” he told newspersons.
Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher was addressing a press conference at Jamaat’s central office’s Al-Falah Auditorium in Moghbazar, Dhaka, today.
The media conference was organised to announce a three-day programme in support of the party’s five-point demand, including holding the forthcoming parliamentary election in February on the basis of the July National Charter.
In recent days reports have circulated that eight political parties were preparing to embark on simultaneous programmes over demands including PR-based elections.
Responding to this, Taher stated, “From the outset Jamaat has demanded PR in both houses of parliament. Out of the 31 parties that participated in the (meeting with National) Consensus Commission, 25 supported PR. The difference is that some parties asked for PR only in the Upper House, whereas Jamaat and several others demanded it in both Houses.”
The Jamaat leader further said that their party is continuing dialogue with all the parties in favour of the PR system. Jamaat is submitting minor demands verbally to the government. If the government does not take any decision, does not call for dialogue, then gradually further programmes will be declared.
Criticising the Election Commission’s statement on PR as misleading, Taher remarked that while the Constitution states that elections must be held every five years, it does not specify the method.
Pointing out that proposals have been made for both traditional and PR systems, he expressed that the so-called traditional system the election commission refers to is not specified in the Constitution either.
Therefore the election commission should discuss the demands and take decisions afterwards, he added.
According to him, instead of deciding that, the unilateral announcement of a roadmap along the old system is unjust.
Asked whether simultaneous programmes could lead to an electoral alliance, Taher replied, “Forming an electoral alliance is a matter of time. Discussions are ongoing as to whether elections can be contested on the basis of an understanding with parties that uphold the July spirit.”
Addressing questions on the opposition to implementing the July Charter, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said there were two kinds of opposition—political and legal.
“Legal discussions are ongoing, but political opposition has created certain legal complications. As the political parties are not yet in agreement, some delay and complexity has arisen,” he noted.
Speaking regarding concerns from some parties that the national election scheduled for February might be disrupted by street programmes, Taher responded, “There are still five months before the election. Within this time the demands can be met, the July Charter given legal foundation, and even a referendum held if necessary—all can be done within this period.”
On why the government was not conceding Jamaat’s demands, Taher said, “The government itself is best placed to answer that. There may also be pressure from certain political quarters to prevent concessions. As they are a non-political government, without political representation, they often tend to shift with circumstances.”
Earlier in the conference, Jamaat formally announced a three-day programme to press its five-point demand.
Those include: holding the February election on the basis of the July National Charter; introducing PR in both Houses of Parliament in the forthcoming election; ensuring a level playing field for all to secure a free, fair and credible poll; making justice for autocratic regime’s repression, killings and corruption visible; and banning the activities of the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance as accomplices of autocracy.
The announced programmes are: a rally and procession in Dhaka on 18 September; demonstrations in all divisional cities on 19 September; and demonstrations in all districts or upazilas on 26 September.
The press conference was conducted by Jamaat’s head of media and publicity, Ehsanul Mahbub Jubair.
Among those present were Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Assistant Secretary Generals Abdul Halim and Hamidur Rahman Azad, and central executive member Saiful Alam Khan, among others.