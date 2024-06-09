This tax, loan-based budget looters-friendly: BNP

Key opposition BNP said these in its budget reactions at a media conference organised at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital Sunday.

Party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir read out a written statement at the media conference.

He said there is no relief for the general people in the proposed budget. Rather this budget is for a few oligarchs who are not only looting, they are doing business, making policies and running the country.

The budget is a cruel mockery of the economic distress of the people, claimed Mirza Fakhrul.

He said a tax burden has been imposed on the people who are trying to survive amid the prevailing high inflation. The estimated inflation in the budget is 6.5 per cent but it lacks the roadmap to achieve that. Prices of daily essential commodities soar due to some syndicates that thrive at the government shelter. There is no discussion in the budget on how to rein in them.