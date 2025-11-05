19 sons, 5 daughters of BNP leaders in nomination list

The nomination list of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) includes the names of 24 sons and daughters of the party’s late, former and current leaders, 19 sons and five daughters in total. In addition, the wives of two deceased leaders have also received nominations.

However, for many of these individuals, family background is not their only identity; nearly all are active in politics.

On Monday, the BNP announced a list of potential candidates for 237 constituencies in the upcoming national parliamentary election. The party has yet to announce candidates for 63 constituencies.

It is being discussed that, following negotiations with allied parties, several of those constituencies may be allocated to them. The BNP will field its own candidates in the remaining seats.

The government has already indicated that the 13th parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February. Among political parties, Jamaat-e-Islami has already announced the names of 298 potential candidates, while the National Citizen Party (NCP) is expected to release its list soon.